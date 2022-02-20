Alexa
3 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into tree in east Taiwan

Sedan hydroplaned on Provincial Highway 9 near Hualien's Huai'ren Bridge

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/20 18:15
(Hualien County Police Bureau Xincheng Precinct photo)

(Hualien County Police Bureau Xincheng Precinct photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three are dead and two injured after a car hydroplaned and slammed into roadside trees in Hualien County shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday (Feb. 19).

The Hualien County Police Bureau’s Xincheng Precinct said in a press release Saturday morning it had received a report that of five people were trapped inside a mangled car at kilometer mark 176.3 of northbound Provincial Highway 9 near Huai'en Bridge, CNA reported.

The five included the driver, a 26-year-old Hualien man surnamed Tai (戴), and four of his friends, the release said. They had been on their way to Yilan County for sightseeing.

Footage obtained by CNA shows the black sedan traveling fast in the inner lane before suddenly skidding in front of a northbound truck in the other lane and slamming into trees on the side of the road. Police and firefighters had to use equipment to extricate the group.

Two female passengers and a male passenger suffered out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and died in the hospital. Another male passenger was seriously injured, while Tai's injuries were mild. The two were taken to local hospitals for treatment, per CNA.

According to the initial police investigation, Tai lost control of the sedan as it hydroplaned due to the slippery surface of the road.
