Anosike carries CSU Fullerton past CSU Northridge 81-73

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 13:54
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Cal State Fullerton beat Cal State Northridge 81-73 on Saturday night.

Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (16-8, 10-3 Big West Conference). Tray Maddox Jr. added 10 points. Tory San Antonio had eight rebounds.

Atin Wright tied a career high with 28 points for the Matadors (7-18, 3-11). Onyi Eyisi added 12 points.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Matadors for the season. Cal State Fullerton defeated Cal State Northridge 79-64 on Jan. 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 16:56 GMT+08:00

