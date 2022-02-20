Coldest temperatures of winter recorded at 13 weather stations across Taiwan Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Record lows for the winter were recorded at 13 weather stations across the country this morning (Feb. 20), and it’s estimated temperatures will dip to their coldest in western Taiwan just before midnight.

Affected by a cold wave, the mercury will continue to hover around 10 degrees Celsius on the west coast north of Tainan, in Yilan, and on the islands of Penghu and Kinmen from Sunday to Monday (Feb. 21), while lows of around 6 degrees are expected on the outlying island of Matsu, CNA reported, citing the the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Kaohsiung and Hualien are forecast to see temperatures lower than 10 degrees.

Bureau forecaster Chen I-hsiu (陳伊秀) said that the lowest temperature recorded on the main island of Taiwan Sunday morning was 7.5 degrees in Taichung's Dajia District, followed by 7.7 degrees at Fugui Cape in New Taipei and 7.9 degrees at the Tea Research and Extension Station in Taoyuan.

Chen added that temperatures along the west coast will continue to drop tonight and likely reach their lowest point just before midnight. Meanwhile, in eastern Taiwan's Hualien and Taitung, temperatures will be at their lowest from Sunday night to Monday morning, per CNA.

There is a chance of snow on mountains over 2,500 meters in altitude in the north and mountains with an elevation of more than 3,000 m in the central and southern regions, CNA cited the meteorologist as saying.