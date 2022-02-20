Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Long Beach State 84-71

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 13:49
Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Long Beach State 84-71

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 20 points and UC Santa Barbara snapped Long Beach State's 11-game win streak with an 84-71 victory on Saturday night.

Calvin Wishart had 18 points for the Gauchos (12-10, 5-6 Big West Conference). Amadou Sow added 18 points and nine rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis had 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Colin Slater scored a career-high 28 points for the Beach (15-10, 11-2). Aboubacar Traore added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Gauchos evened the season series against the Beach. Long Beach State defeated UC Santa Barbara 65-58 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 15:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Foreign caregivers eligible for permanent residency in Taiwan
Foreign caregivers eligible for permanent residency in Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
"