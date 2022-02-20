Alexa
Baker lifts San Diego State past Fresno State 61-44

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 13:44
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Chad Baker had a season-high 20 points as San Diego State cruised past Fresno State 61-44 on Saturday night.

Keshad Johnson had 13 points for the Aztecs (17-6, 9-3 Mountain West Conference), who have won five straight. Trey Pulliam added eight assists.

Fresno State totaled 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Isaiah Hill had 15 points for the Bulldogs (16-10, 6-7), who have lost four in a row. Orlando Robinson added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 15:26 GMT+08:00

