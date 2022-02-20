Alexa
Kuhse scores 25 to power Saint Mary's past BYU 69-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 13:39
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Kuhse had a season-high 25 points to help Saint Mary's hold off BYU 69-64 on Saturday night.

Logan Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (22-6, 10-3 West Coast Conference), who have won 15 straight at home. Matthias Tass added 10 points.

Alex Barcello had 22 points for the Cougars (19-9, 7-6). Seneca Knight added 10 points. Caleb Lohner had 11 rebounds.

The Gaels evened the season series against the Cougars. BYU defeated Saint Mary's 52-43 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 15:26 GMT+08:00

"