Clark, Singleton lead No. 13 UCLA past Washington 76-50

By JOE REEDY , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/02/20 13:23
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark and David Singleton posted career highs in scoring as No. 13 UCLA shook off a slow start to defeat Washington 76-50 on Saturday night.

Clark, starting for the second consecutive game, led the Bruins with 25 points and Singleton came off the bench to score 20, including six 3-pointers.

The Bruins (19-5, 11-4 Pac-12) won their second straight by at least 20 points, but did it without two starters. Johnny Juzang missed the game due to a sore hip, while Cody Riley was unavailable. Riley missed eight games earlier this season due to a sprained left MCL.

Clark started in place of Juzang, and Myles Johnson was in for Riley. UCLA struggled early with the revised lineup, missing its first eight shots and falling behind 4-0 before Jules Bernard's leaning jumper in the lane with 14:46 remaining in the first half started an 11-2 run to put the Bruins on top for good.

Terrell Brown Jr., the Pac-12's leading scorer, led the Huskies (13-12, 8-7) with 13 points and Jamal Bey had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

In the first half, the Bruins went 14 for 25 from the field after missing their first eight shots as they built a 37-25 lead at halftime. Singleton had 14 points, going 4 of 6 on 3-pointers.

UCLA started the second half on a 17-2 run, including six points by Singleton and five by Clark, to put the game away. The Bruins' largest lead was 37 with seven minutes remaining.

BIG PICTURE

Washington: The Huskies lead the Pac-12 in steals but had only four against the Bruins.

UCLA: The Bruins should move up a couple of spots in the rankings after a pair of convincing wins over the Washington schools.

UP NEXT

Washington: Hosts rival Washington State on Feb. 26.

UCLA: Hosts Arizona State on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-20 15:26 GMT+08:00

