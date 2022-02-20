Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Feb. 20) announced 70 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which four are local and 66 are imported.

The CECC pointed out that the new local cases include two men and two women ranging in age from 20 to 50.

The imported cases include 41 males and 24 females ranging in age from under five to 80. The sex of one is still under investigation. They arrived in Taiwan between Jan. 31 and Feb 19.

Among these 66, 12 arrived from Japan, nine from the U.S., seven from Vietnam, four from the Philippines, two each from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Malaysia, and one each from Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Australia, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Germany.

The origins of the other 20 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 20,007 cases of COVID-19, including 4,572 imported ones, while 852 people have succumbed to the disease.