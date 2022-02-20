Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Agnew free throws lift Alcorn State over Jackson State 61-60

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 12:04
Agnew free throws lift Alcorn State over Jackson State 61-60

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Darrious Agnew sank two free throws with 3 seconds remaining to propel Alcorn State to a 61-60 victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

With the victory, the Braves (11-15, 10-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) remained in a three-way tie with Southern and Texas Southern atop the West Division. The Tigers (8-17, 6-8) led 34-30 at halftime.

No other details were available.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-20 13:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Foreign caregivers eligible for permanent residency in Taiwan
Foreign caregivers eligible for permanent residency in Taiwan
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
"