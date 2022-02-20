Alexa
Allen powers New Mexico State past Grand Canyon 82-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 12:17
PHOENIX (AP) — Teddy Allen had 30 points and 10 rebounds as New Mexico State topped Grand Canyon 82-66 on Saturday night.

Jabari Rice had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (22-4, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Clayton Henry and Donnie Tillman scored 10 apiece.

Holland Woods had 22 points and Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 for the Antelopes (18-7, 8-5). Gabe McGlothan had nine rebounds to go with eight points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Antelopes for the season. New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 71-61 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 13:57 GMT+08:00

