By Associated Press
2022/02/20 11:41
Gold Medal Game Britain 10, Japan 3

Britain 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 2 10
Japan 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 3
Britain

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 89.

J. Dodds Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

H. Duff Shots: 18, Points: 65, Percentage: 90.

E. Muirhead Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

V. Wright Shots: 18, Points: 64, Percentage: 89.

Japan

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 225, Team Percentage: 78.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

C. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 46, Percentage: 64.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 18, Points: 70, Percentage: 97.