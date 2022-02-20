Alexa
Hamilton scores 20 to lead UNLV past Colorado State 72-51

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 11:49
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 20 points and 10 rebounds as UNLV routed Colorado State 72-51 on Saturday.

Michael Nuga had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (16-11, 8-6 Mountain West Conference), who have won four straight at home. Royce Hamm Jr. added 12 rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for the Rams (21-4, 11-4), who saw a five-game win streak end. David Roddy added 11 points, while John Tonje scored 10.

The Runnin' Rebels improve to 2-0 against the Rams on the season. UNLV defeated Colorado State 88-74 on Jan. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 13:55 GMT+08:00

