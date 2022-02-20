Alexa
Evbuomwan leads Princeton past Yale 81-75

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 11:00
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Tosan Evbuomwan had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Ethan Wright added 23 points and nine rebounds, and Princeton moved into a first place tie in the Ivy League with an 81-75 victory over Yale on Saturday night.

Drew Friberg had 12 points for Princeton (19-5, 9-2 Ivy League), which earned its fourth straight win.

Azar Swain had 18 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-10, 9-2), whose seven-game win streak came to an end. Bez Mbeng added 17 points and six rebounds. Jalen Gabbidon had 13 points.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Yale defeated Princeton 80-74 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 13:54 GMT+08:00

