Winter Olympic Medals Table

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 11:03
At Beijing

Sunday, Feb. 20 107 of 109 total events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 15 8 13 36
ROC 6 11 14 31
Germany 12 10 5 27
Canada 4 8 14 26
United States 8 9 7 24
Sweden 8 5 5 18
Austria 7 7 4 18
Japan 3 6 9 18
Netherlands 8 5 4 17
Italy 2 7 8 17
China 9 4 2 15
Switzerland 7 2 5 14
France 5 7 2 14
South Korea 2 5 2 9
Slovenia 2 3 2 7
Finland 1 2 3 6
Australia 1 2 1 4
New Zealand 2 1 0 3
Hungary 1 0 2 3
Britain 1 1 0 2
Belgium 1 0 1 2
Czech Republic 1 0 1 2
Slovakia 1 0 1 2
Belarus 0 2 0 2
Spain 0 1 0 1
Ukraine 0 1 0 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Poland 0 0 1 1

Updated : 2022-02-20 13:54 GMT+08:00

"