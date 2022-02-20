China's ally poaching has weakened Taiwanese's faith in their government: Diplomat

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Vancouver Liu Li-hsin (劉立欣) spoke virtually to Taiwan studies students at the University of Alberta earlier this month about Taiwan’s current political situation and its diplomatic challenges.

At the invitation of Associate Professor Ahsley Esarey, the director of the Taiwan Studies program, Liu explained that because many countries adhere to a "one China” policy and due to political suppression by Beijing, "we have to work double or triple times harder than other countries’ diplomats," according to a TECO press release. In addition to going through official channels, Taiwanese diplomats cooperate with NGOs and overseas Taiwanese communities to send messages to a host country's government, she said.

Liu said that the biggest diplomatic challenge Taiwan faces is China’s efforts to use "one country, two systems" as a means to promote unification. She added that by poaching Taiwan's diplomatic ties, China has weakened the confidence Taiwanese have in their government.

Liu said like-minded countries can support Taiwan by publicly backing its participation in global organizations and strengthening bilateral cooperation on trade and clean energy. She noted that Taiwan and Canada had recently launched exploratory discussions with Canada about a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement.

The University of Alberta established its Taiwan Studies program in 2020 with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.