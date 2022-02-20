Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

McKnight powers Western Kentucky past Old Dominion 73-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 10:26
McKnight powers Western Kentucky past Old Dominion 73-64

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight had 23 points as Western Kentucky beat Old Dominion 73-64 on Saturday for its seventh straight victory.

Camron Justice had 13 points for the Hilltoppers (17-11, 9-6 Conference USA). Josh Anderson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Luke Frampton had 11 points and six rebounds.

Jaylin Hunter tied a career high with 20 points and snagged six rebounds for the Monarchs (10-17, 5-9). Kalu Ezikpe added 12 points and 11 boards. C.J. Keyser scored 11.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the Monarchs this season. Western Kentucky defeated Old Dominion 77-60 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 12:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
"