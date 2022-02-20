Alexa
DeVries scores 24 to lead Drake past Loyola Chicago 83-76

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 10:44
CHICAGO (AP) — Tucker DeVries matched his season high with 24 points as Drake got past Loyola Chicago 83-76 on Saturday.

Garrett Sturtz had 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Drake (19-9, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn added 12 points. Tremell Murphy had three blocks.

Lucas Williamson tied a career high with 27 points and had six rebounds for the Ramblers (20-6, 11-4). Aher Uguak added 11 points. Braden Norris had 10 points and six assists.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Ramblers for the season. Drake defeated Loyola Chicago 77-68 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 12:24 GMT+08:00

