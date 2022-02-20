Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Willis scores 30 to lead Louisiana Tech past UTSA 95-71

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 10:20
Willis scores 30 to lead Louisiana Tech past UTSA 95-71

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had a season-high 30 points, making eight 3-pointers in the process, as Louisiana Tech easily beat UTSA 95-71 on Saturday night.

Cobe Williams had 19 points for Louisiana Tech (19-7, 10-4 Conference USA). Kenneth Lofton Jr. added six assists. Kenny Hunter had seven rebounds. Willis made 8 of 12 3-pointers.

Jacob Germany had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-19, 2-13). Dhieu Deing added 15 points.

The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 79-63 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 12:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
"