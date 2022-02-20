Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Murdix carries Texas A&M-CC over Northwestern St. 83-76

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 09:58
Murdix carries Texas A&M-CC over Northwestern St. 83-76

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Terrion Murdix had 20 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi got past Northwestern State 83-76 on Saturday.

Murdix shot 9 for 10 from the foul line. He added six rebounds and five steals.

Isaac Mushila had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (17-10, 6-7 Southland Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. De'Lazarus Keys added 14 points and nine rebounds. Trevian Tennyson had 11 points.

Kendal Coleman had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Demons (8-20, 5-9). Carvell Teasett added 13 points. Emareyon McDonald had 11 points.

The Islanders improve to 2-1 against the Demons for the season. In the most recent matchup, Northwestern State defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-76 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 12:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
"