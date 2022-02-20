Dingle scores 31, Penn gets last bucket to edge Brown 89-88

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jordan Dingle had 31 points, Clark Slajchert made the last shot of the game, and Penn narrowly defeated Brown 89-88 on Saturday night.

Kino Lilly Jr.'s 3-pointer gave Brown an 88-87 lead with 5.1 seconds remaining. Clark Slajchert then got the ball near midcourt, drove the lane and floated a shot that went through the net with 0.4 seconds left.

Max Martz added 18 points for Penn (12-13, 9-3 Ivy League). Slajchert finished with 16 points and Michael Moshkovitz had 12.

Penn scored 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Lilly had 20 points for the Bears (12-15, 4-8). Dan Friday added 19 points and six rebounds. Tamenang Choh had 15 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

