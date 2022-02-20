Alexa
Nolan lifts Jacksonville over Kennesaw State 59-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 10:16
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan tossed in 18 points and made two free throws with 8 seconds remaining as Jacksonville held off Kennesaw State 59-56 on Saturday night.

Bryce Workman had 15 points for the Dolphins (18-8, 10-4 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have won four straight. Jordan Davis added 10 points. Tyreese Davis had seven rebounds.

Chris Youngblood had 13 points to pace the Owls (11-16, 6-8). Alex Peterson added eight rebounds.

The Dolphins evened the season series against the Owls. Kennesaw State defeated Jacksonville 76-68 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 12:23 GMT+08:00

