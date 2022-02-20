Alexa
Shaver scores 20 to lift Boise St. over Utah St. 68-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 09:50
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. had 20 points as Boise State topped Utah State 68-57 on Saturday.

Abu Kigab had 17 points for Boise State (21-6, 12-2 Mountain West Conference). Tyson Degenhart added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mladen Armus had seven rebounds.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 16 points for the Aggies (15-13, 6-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Horvath added 11 points and seven rebounds. Zee Hamoda had 10 points.

Justin Bean, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Aggies, had only 6 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

The Broncos improved to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Boise State defeated Utah State 62-59 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 12:22 GMT+08:00

