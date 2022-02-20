Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Roberts, Greene carry Stony Brook past Hartford 88-82

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 09:17
Roberts, Greene carry Stony Brook past Hartford 88-82

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Roberts had 27 points and Tykei Greene added a double-double as Stony Brook topped Hartford 88-82 on Saturday.

Roberts hit 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Seawolves (16-11, 8-6 America East Conference). Greene finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 17 points.

Hartford scored 52 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Austin Williams had 27 points and six assists to lead the Hawks (8-17, 6-7). David Shriver added 16 points. Moses Flowers had 14 points and five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 10:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
"