St. Francis (BKN) beats St. Francis (PA) 80-72 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 09:12
LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Patrick Emilien scored six of his 21 points in overtime and St. Francis (BKN) defeated St. Francis (PA) 80-72 on Saturday.

Rob Higgins and Michael Cubbage added 20 points each for the Terriers (10-17, 7-9 Northeast Conference). Cubbage added 10 rebounds, while Higgins grabbed six. Larry Moreno scored 14.

Josh Cohen had 25 points and eight rebounds to pace the Red Flash (8-19, 4-12). Cohen sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to send the game to OT tied at 66. Zahree Harrison scored a career-high 20 points.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash for the season. St. Francis (BKN) defeated St. Francis (PA) 70-53 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 10:50 GMT+08:00

