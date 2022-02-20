Alexa
Bishop scores 19 to carry Montana St. over S. Utah 76-71

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 08:25
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Xavier Bishop registered 19 points as Montana State edged past Southern Utah 76-71 on Saturday.

RaeQuan Battle had 17 points for Montana State (21-6, 13-3 Big Sky Conference). Jubrile Belo added 12 points and seven rebounds. Amin Adamu had 10 points.

Jason Spurgin had 14 points for the Thunderbirds (16-9, 10-5). Dre Marin added 13 points. Aanen Moody had 11 points.

Tevian Jones, the Thunderbirds' leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, scored three points in making 1 for 7 from behind the 3-point arc. Second-leading John Knight III (14 ppg) shot just 2 for 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 10:26 GMT+08:00

