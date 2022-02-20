Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Federal officials confirm bird flu detected in New York

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 08:49
Federal officials confirm bird flu detected in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island in New York, federal authorities confirmed Saturday.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Cornell University Animal Health Diagnostic Center and confirmed at the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

New York state officials have quarantined the site in Suffolk County and birds on the affected properties “will be depopulated to prevent the spread of disease,” said the USDA in a statement, noting that birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

The virus has been detected at commercial turkey farms in southern Indiana, a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in northern Virginia.

State officials in Indiana confirmed Saturday the virus has been detected in a fourth commercial poultry flock in that state. Officials have begun euthanizing the 15,200 birds at the latest farm to prevent the spread of the disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says the recent detections of the bird flu do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these viruses have been detected in the U.S., according to the USDA.

Updated : 2022-02-20 10:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
"