Bryant leads Norfolk State past Coppin State 89-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 08:34
BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points, tying his season high, as Norfolk State rolled past Coppin State 89-59 on Saturday.

Jalen Hawkins added 21 points for the Spartans. Kris Bankston had 12 rebounds for Norfolk State (18-5, 9-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Nendah Tarke had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-20, 4-6), who have lost four straight games. Justin Steers added 10 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Norfolk State defeated Coppin State 84-77 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 10:25 GMT+08:00

"