Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Harrell scores 19 to lead Texas State past Little Rock 68-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 08:47
Harrell scores 19 to lead Texas State past Little Rock 68-50

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mason Harrell registered 19 points as Texas State stretched its win streak to seven games, topping Arkansas-Little Rock 68-50 on Saturday.

Nighael Ceaser had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (19-6, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Myron Gardner had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (8-16, 3-9). D.J. Smith added 10 points. Jovan Stulic had seven rebounds.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Texas State defeated Arkansas-Little Rock 69-59 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 10:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
"