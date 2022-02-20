Alexa
Kensmil lifts Stephen F. Austin over Lamar 70-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 08:38
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Gavin Kensmil had 20 points as Stephen F. Austin topped Lamar 70-56 on Saturday.

Derrick Tezeno had 14 points for Stephen F. Austin (18-8, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Jaylin Jackson-Posey added 13 points. Calvin Solomon had 10 points.

C.J. Roberts had 18 points for the Cardinals (2-23, 0-12), who have now lost 16 straight games. Corey Nickerson added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Avontez Ledet had 10 points.

The Lumberjacks improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Stephen F. Austin defeated Lamar 86-78 on Jan. 17.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

