Pettway lifts Tennessee Tech over Austin Peay 73-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 08:41
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Pettway had a season-high 22 points as Tennessee Tech beat Austin Peay 73-69 on Saturday.

Jr. Clay had 16 points for Tennessee Tech (9-19, 6-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny White Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had seven assists.

Tariq Silver had 15 points for the Governors (10-16, 6-10). Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 12 points. Cameron Copeland had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Governors. Austin Peay defeated Tennessee Tech 58-55 on Jan. 29.

Updated : 2022-02-20 10:25 GMT+08:00

