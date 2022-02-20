Alexa
Henderson Jr. scores 25 to lead Campbell over NC A&T 64-63

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 08:47
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Cedric Henderson Jr. had a season-high 25 points as Campbell narrowly defeated North Carolina A&T 64-63 on Saturday.

Henderson Jr. hit 13 of 14 free throws. He added eight rebounds.

Jesus Carralero had 10 points for Campbell (15-10, 8-6 Big South Conference). Austin McCullough added six rebounds. Jordan Whitfield had seven rebounds.

Tyler Maye had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies (11-17, 6-8). Demetric Horton added 16 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Watson had 10 points.

The Fighting Camels improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. Campbell defeated North Carolina A&T 73-72 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 10:24 GMT+08:00

