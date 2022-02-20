Alexa
Gordon carries Nicholls St. past Houston Baptist 84-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 08:06
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ty Gordon had 28 points, Latrell Jones added 25 points and six rebounds, and Nicholls State won its seventh consecutive game, beating Houston Baptist 84-70 on Saturday.

Manny Littles had 12 points for Nicholls State (18-9, 10-3 Southland Conference). Devante Carter added seven rebounds.

Darius Lee had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (8-15, 4-9). Brycen Long added 16 points.

The Colonels improve to 2-0 against the Huskies this season. Nicholls State defeated Houston Baptist 73-61 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 10:24 GMT+08:00

