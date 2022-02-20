Long Island-Brooklyn beats Mount St. Mary's 66-61

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Ty Flowers and Eral Penn scored 13 points apiece as Long Island-Brooklyn edged past Mount St. Mary's 66-61 on Saturday. Tre Wood and Kyndall Davis each added 12 points for the Sharks. Alex Rivera chipped in 10. Penn also had eight rebounds, while Wood posted five steals.

Jalen Benjamin had 13 points for the Mountaineers (12-14, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Nana Opoku added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mezie Offurum had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Sharks (13-13, 10-6) improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers on the season. Long Island-Brooklyn defeated Mount St. Mary's 74-57 on Jan. 6.

