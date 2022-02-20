Alexa
Fitzgerald Jr. carries Tennessee St. past E. Illinois 63-49

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 07:46
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 15 points as Tennessee State got past Eastern Illinois 63-49 on Saturday.

Kassim Nicholson had 12 points for Tennessee State (12-16, 7-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Kenny Cooper added 10 points and six assists. Shakem Johnson had three blocks.

Kejuan Clements had 12 points for the Panthers (5-23, 3-12). Rodolfo Rufino Bolis added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Panthers. Eastern Illinois defeated Tennessee State 62-57 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 09:22 GMT+08:00

