Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Terry carries Gardner-Webb past Presbyterian 76-68

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 07:33
Terry carries Gardner-Webb past Presbyterian 76-68

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Lance Terry registered 16 points as Gardner-Webb got past Presbyterian 76-68 on Saturday.

Kareem Reid had 15 points for Gardner-Webb (16-11, 10-4 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Jordan Sears added 14 points. Zion Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Rayshon Harrison had 17 points for the Blue Hose (11-18, 3-11), who have now lost five straight games. Winston Hill added 16 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose for the season. Gardner-Webb defeated Presbyterian 64-61 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 09:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
"