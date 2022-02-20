Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams carries Buffalo over W. Michigan 87-73

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 07:32
Williams carries Buffalo over W. Michigan 87-73

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeenathan Williams had 24 points and Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 87-73 on Saturday.

Josh Mballa added 20 points and nine rebounds and Ronaldo Segu had 16 points and six assists for Buffalo (16-8, 10-4 Mid-American Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. David Skogman added 11 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 23 points for the Broncos (6-21, 2-14). Mileek McMillan added 12 points. Markeese Hastings had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Broncos for the season. Buffalo defeated Western Michigan 78-64 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 09:22 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
"