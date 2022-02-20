Alexa
Jefferson lifts Middle Tennessee past FAU 87-79

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 07:35
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had 26 points as Middle Tennessee beat Florida Atlantic 87-79 on Saturday.

DeAndre Dishman had 14 points for Middle Tennessee (19-7, 10-3 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight victory. Eli Lawrence also had 14 points. Donovan Sims had six rebounds.

Alijah Martin tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Owls (15-12, 8-6). Giancarlo Rosado added 15 points. Michael Forrest had 12 points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Middle Tennessee defeated Florida Atlantic 70-57 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 09:21 GMT+08:00

