Maldonado, Ike lead No. 22 Wyoming in 75-67 win vs Air Force

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado scored 29 points and Graham Ike had 27 to lead No. 22 Wyoming to a 75-67 victory over Air Force on Saturday.

Maldonado also had eight assists and seven rebounds, and Ike had 12 rebounds for the Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 Mountain West Conference).

Freshman Lucas Moerman scored a career-high 15 points for Air Force (10-15, 3-11).

Wyoming led by as many as 13 points in the first half but ended up with a 30-26 lead at the half after being held scoreless over the final 5 minutes. The Falcons closed the half on an 8-0 run capped with a 3-pointer by Moerman.

In the second half, Ike picked up two fouls in an 11-second span, and Maldonado and Air Force’s Joseph Octave received technical fouls.

After a 3 by Moerman tied the score 46-46, a dunk by Ike and a three-point play gave the Cowboys a 55-49 advantage.

A.J. Walker (15 points) and Jake Heidbreder (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Falcons, who made nine 3s but were unable to overcome Maldonado and Ike's dominant presence.

BIG PICTURE

Wyoming: The Cowboys moved back into a tie with Boise State for first place in the Mountain West entering Saturday night’s games.

Air Force: The Falcons have now lost seven consecutive games and are 6-28 in Mountain West play in Joe Scott’s second stint as head coach. His 2003-04 Falcons won the conference and appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Wyoming: At Colorado State on Wednesday; the Cowboys won the first matchup in overtime.

Air Force: Host Fresno State on Tuesday.

