Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cole, Williams lead Coastal Carolina over Troy 73-63

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 07:07
Cole, Williams lead Coastal Carolina over Troy 73-63

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Vince Cole had 16 points to lead five Coastal Carolina players in double figures as the Chanticleers got past Troy 73-63 on Saturday.

Rudi Williams added 13 points for the Chanticleers (14-12, 6-8 Sun Belt). Essam Mostafa chipped in 12, Josh Uduje scored 11 and Ebrima Dibba had 11. Williams also had nine rebounds, while Mostafa posted nine rebounds.

Nick Stampley had 10 points for the Trojans (18-9, 9-5). Duke Deen added 10 points. Zay Williams had eight rebounds.

The Chanticleers leveled the season series against the Trojans. Troy defeated Coastal Carolina 69-59 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 09:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
"