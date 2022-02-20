Alexa
King scores 21 to carry Valparaiso over Evansville 72-56

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 07:03
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kobe King had 21 points as Valparaiso defeated Evansville 72-56 on Saturday.

Kevion Taylor had 16 points for Valparaiso (12-15, 5-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke added 12 points and five assists. Sheldon Edwards had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Shamar Givance had 21 points for the Purple Aces (6-20, 2-13), who have now lost four games in a row. Evan Kuhlman added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 09:20 GMT+08:00

