Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Glover scores 20 to lift Samford over UNC Greensboro 55-49

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 06:34
Glover scores 20 to lift Samford over UNC Greensboro 55-49

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 20 points as Samford topped UNC Greensboro 55-49 on Saturday.

Logan Dye had 13 points for Samford (18-9, 8-7 Southern Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jermaine Marshall added 11 rebounds.

The Spartans' 28.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Samford opponent this season.

Samford totaled 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Kobe Langley had13 points and eight rebounds and Bas Leyte added 13 points for the Spartans (16-12, 8-8). . Kaleb Hunter had 12 points.

De'Monte Buckingham, the Spartans' leading scorer coming into the contest at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated Samford 61-58 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 09:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
"