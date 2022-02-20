Alexa
Ali carries Akron over E. Michigan 67-48

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 06:39
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Ali Ali had 17 points as Akron topped Eastern Michigan 67-48 on Saturday.

Xavier Castaneda and Enrique Freeman added 15 points each for the Zips (17-9, 10-6 Mid-American) Castaneda also had seven rebounds. Freeman posted eight rebounds and four blocks.

Noah Farrakhan had 21 points for the Eagles (9-18, 4-12). Darion Spottsville added six rebounds. Nathan Scott had eight rebounds.

The Zips improved to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Akron defeated Eastern Michigan 46-44 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 09:19 GMT+08:00

