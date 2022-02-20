Estrada scores 21 to carry Hofstra over Northeastern 76-73

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Aaron Estrada had 21 points as Hofstra edged past Northeastern 76-73 on Saturday.

Zach Cooks made the go-ahead layup with 8 seconds remaining and Estrada added two free throws for the final margin.

Darlinstone Dubar had 13 points for Hofstra (19-9, 11-4 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Cooks added 12 points. Jalen Ray had 12 points.

Chris Doherty scored a career-high 22 points and had nine rebounds for the Huskies (7-19, 1-14). Jahmyl Telfort scored a season-high 22 points. Jason Strong had 17 points.

The Pride improved to 2-0 against the Huskies for the season. Hofstra defeated Northeastern 72-50 on Jan. 22.

