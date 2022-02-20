Alexa
Jones carries S. Illinois over Indiana St. 76-72

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 05:34
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lance Jones scored 24 points as Southern Illinois edged past Indiana State 76-72 on Saturday.

Marcus Domask added 21 points and Ben Coupet Jr. had 16 points and six rebounds for Southern Illinois (15-13, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Dalton Banks added six assists.

Kailex Stephens scored a career-high 21 points for the Sycamores (11-16, 4-11). Cooper Neese added 19 points. Xavier Bledson had 10 points. Cameron Henry had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores this season. Southern Illinois defeated Indiana State 63-55 on Jan. 19.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 07:49 GMT+08:00

