Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Gilyard II lifts Kansas City past North Dakota St. 85-71

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 05:44
Gilyard II lifts Kansas City past North Dakota St. 85-71

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II matched his career high with 33 points as Kansas City beat North Dakota State 85-71 on Saturday.

Gilyard II made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added seven assists.

Arkel Lamar tied a career high with 24 points and had seven rebounds for Kansas City (18-10, 11-5 Summit League). Josiah Allick added 19 points. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had six rebounds.

Sam Griesel had 21 points for the Bison (20-9, 12-5), whose six-game win streak ended. Rocky Kreuser added 12 points and nine rebounds. Grant Nelson had three blocks.

The Roos improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Kansas City defeated North Dakota State 80-77 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 07:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
"