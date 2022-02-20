Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Holmes, Smith lead Dayton over Saint Joseph's 74-62

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 05:21
Holmes, Smith lead Dayton over Saint Joseph's 74-62

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 18 points to lead five Dayton players in double figures as the Flyers defeated Saint Joseph's 74-62 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Flyers (19-8, 11-3 Atlantic 10). Kobe Elvis chipped in 13, Toumani Camara scored 12 and Koby Brea had 10.

Erik Reynolds II had 16 points for the Hawks (10-15, 4-10), who have now lost four straight games. Ejike Obinna added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Brown had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 07:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Foreign caregivers eligible for Taiwan permanent residency
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Taiwan poised to open borders to business travelers in March
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
Hong Kong may test entire population for COVID after Xi's order
"