Gates scores 24 to carry Holy Cross over Navy 55-50

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Holy Cross narrowly defeated Navy 55-50 on Saturday.

Bo Montgomery had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Holy Cross (9-18, 7-8 Patriot League). Kyrell Luc added seven assists.

The Midshipmen's 26.6 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Holy Cross opponent this season.

Tyler Nelson had 15 points for the Midshipmen (18-9, 11-5), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Greg Summers added six rebounds.

John Carter Jr., who led the Midshipmen in scoring entering the matchup with 13 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

The Crusaders leveled the season series against the Midshipmen. Navy defeated Holy Cross 70-56 on Jan. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com