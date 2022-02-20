Alexa
Slawson leads Furman over Wofford 70-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 04:35
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jalen Slawson recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to lift Furman to a 70-69 win over Wofford on Saturday.

Conley Garrison had 19 points for Furman (19-10, 11-5 Southern Conference). Marcus Foster added 14 points.

Mike Bothwell, the Paladins' leading scorer coming into the contest at 16 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

B.J. Mack had 17 points for the Terriers (16-12, 8-8), who missed their last five shots after tying the game at 65. Ryan Larson added 12 points but after his free throws made it a one-point game with 54 seconds left, Wofford missed two shots down the stretch. Max Klesmit had 11 points.

The Paladins improve to 2-0 against the Terriers this season. Furman defeated Wofford 75-50 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

