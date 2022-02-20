Alexa
Iorio scores 17 to lift Niagara past Canisius 65-54

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 04:37
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Iorio had 17 points off the bench to lift Niagara to a 65-54 win over Canisius on Saturday.

Marcus Hammond had 13 points for Niagara (12-13, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 10 points and six rebounds. Greg Kuakumensah had seven rebounds.

Jordan Henderson had 13 points for the Golden Griffins (8-19, 4-12). Malek Green added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ahamadou Fofana had six assists.

The Purple Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins for the season. Niagara defeated Canisius 68-58 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-20 06:17 GMT+08:00

