Deloney scores 20 to carry Vermont past UMBC 86-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 04:06
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Aaron Deloney had 20 points as Vermont won its 12th consecutive home game, routing Maryland-Baltimore County 86-59 on Saturday.

Ryan Davis had 18 points for Vermont (22-5, 14-1 America East Conference). Ben Shungu added 15 points. Isaiah Powell had eight rebounds.

Vermont posted a season-high 24 assists.

Keondre Kennedy had 13 points for the Retrievers (13-13, 8-7). Matteo Picarelli added 10 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Retrievers this season. Vermont defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 86-69 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

